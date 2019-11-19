We may love strutting around in those killer heels, but within hours (and sometimes even minutes), we all end up limping and those painful foot sores! Don't even get us started on that. This is why we can't get over our eternal love for juttis. Thanks to a host of GenY actresses, these have made a comeback and how! Here's our list of our five fave jutti stores in Kolkata.
#ShoeTalk: Ditch Those Heels & Strut Around In These Chic And Killer Juttis
Around Always
Run by designer Shreya Goenka and her team, Around Always in Salt Lake has a plethora of jutti options. From stone studded ones to handcrafted with thread motif, they stock it all. Their zari hand-embroidered juttis are perfect for any bride-to-be. What's more? You can get your initials stitched on these juttis and even choose the preferred embroidery, fabric, colour and design. These start at INR 1,800 and go up to INR 7,000.
Rohan Arora
If you're a shoe-holic or, to be specific, a jutti-holic, then you should definitely check out this luxe store in Ballygunge. Worn by several Bolly stars, this label exudes opulence and each shoe is indeed a piece of art. From juttis and mojaris studded with stones, sequinned with floral motifs to hand-embroidered ones, there's something for everyone. We came across a super cool pair of juttis embroidered with smileys (#wantthese). Pair these with jeans or a suit and let your shoes do the talking. Prices are on the higher end, starting INR 10,000.
Kolapuri Centre
Looking for a comfortable pair of juttis ideal to walk around everyday? Look no further than Kolapuri Centre in Rashbehari for classy yet comfy ones. Perfect for everyday and occasion wear, they have juttis and mojaris for both men and women. Prices start as low as INR 250.
The Elfin Tree
It won't be wrong if we call this brand a jutti haven. They have the most colourful collection of juttis and there's a whole lotta options - sequins, beadwork, ethnic prints, floral motifs and monotone ones. For festive vibes, check out their heavily sequinned ivory and golden juttis. These are super comfy and promise no foot sores. They range between INR 1,250 - INR 1,550.
Anita Dongre
Anita Dongre offers juttis and mojaris as stunning as her clothing range. If you don't mind splurging a bit for your D-Day, head to this designer store on Elgin Road. Each piece speaks opulence and is handcrafted with stunning embroidery and beadwork, available for both men and women. From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, almost all Bolly celebs swear by her collection. Prices start INR 6,000 onwards.
