ShoeTalk: Ditch Those Heels & Strut Around In These Chic And Killer Juttis

If you're a shoe-holic or, to be specific, a jutti-holic, then you should definitely check out this luxe store in Ballygunge. Worn by several Bolly stars, this label exudes opulence and each shoe is indeed a piece of art. From juttis and mojaris studded with stones, sequinned with floral motifs to hand-embroidered ones, there's something for everyone. We came across a super cool pair of juttis embroidered with smileys (#wantthese). Pair these with jeans or a suit and let your shoes do the talking. Prices are on the higher end, starting INR 10,000.