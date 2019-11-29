Women are a fan of normal pendants. But when it comes to necklaces for a special occasion, nothing can beat the elegance of a kundan necklace. Hence we pick these stores from where you can score your kundan sets.
These Stores Will Help You Address Your Obsession With Kundan Necklaces
Syndicate Jewellers
This store is inside City Centre 2 New Town, and is known for their designs in gold and diamond. Shine bright at any occasion with their made to order jewellery pieces. Watch out for their polki and kundan sets embedded with various precious gemstones, which can be bought for your own collection or can also work well as a gifting option.
- Upwards: ₹ 2790
BC Sen
BC Sen Jewellers is known for its premium handcrafted jewellery. The Bandhan wedding collection boasts of distinctive kundan and jadau jewellery, and also has a wide range of layered gold neck pieces and kundan necklace. Visit the Bhowanipore store to browse through their polki collection embedded with heavy stone work.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
One of the oldest and most reliable jewellery houses, Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a range of traditional gold jewellery, and the store is a favourite among Kolkatans. You can say Senco Gold is one of the pioneers when it comes to kundan necklaces, wherein you will find pure 22k gold necklaces enhanced with pearls.
M.P Jewellers
Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
Vasundhara Fine Jewellery in New Alipore should be visited for their collection of polki. Crafted in 18 carat pure gold, they are sure to win your heart. Any special occasion coming up? Head to Vasundhara for classic kundan neck pieces, embedded with emerald and topaz. Flaunt like a Queen Bee in these regal-looking necklaces.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
