These Stores Will Help You Address Your Obsession With Kundan Necklaces

Women are a fan of normal pendants. But when it comes to necklaces for a special occasion, nothing can beat the elegance of a kundan necklace. Hence we pick these stores from where you can score your kundan sets.

Syndicate Jewellers

This store is inside City Centre 2 New Town, and is known for their designs in gold and diamond. Shine bright at any occasion with their made to order jewellery pieces. Watch out for their polki and kundan sets embedded with various precious gemstones, which can be bought for your own collection or can also work well as a gifting option.

Syndicate Jewellers

4.0

City Centre 2, Ground Floor, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

BC Sen

BC Sen Jewellers is known for its premium handcrafted jewellery. The Bandhan wedding collection boasts of distinctive kundan and jadau jewellery, and also has a wide range of layered gold neck pieces and kundan necklace. Visit the Bhowanipore store to browse through their polki collection embedded with heavy stone work.

BC Sen Jewellers

4.4

Vaibhav Building, 4, Lee Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Senco Gold & Diamonds

One of the oldest and most reliable jewellery houses, Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a range of traditional gold jewellery, and the store is a favourite among Kolkatans. You can say Senco Gold is one of the pioneers when it comes to kundan necklaces, wherein you will find pure 22k gold necklaces enhanced with pearls.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

4.0

170/2, BB Ganguly Street, Lal Bazar, Kolkata

M.P Jewellers

A lot of the crowd in Kolkata swear by MP Jewellers when it comes to wedding kundan necklaces. You will surely fall in love with their pure gold heavily worked necklace. One such marvellous necklace had a matching centrepiece similar to the earring sets. A jewellery like this has to be protected with life!
MP Jewellers

4.3

14/1, Leela Roy Sarani, Gariahat Road, Gariahat, Kolkata

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery in New Alipore should be visited for their collection of polki. Crafted in 18 carat pure gold, they are sure to win your heart. Any special occasion coming up? Head to Vasundhara for classic kundan neck pieces, embedded with emerald and topaz. Flaunt like a Queen Bee in these regal-looking necklaces.

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

Shop 175, Block G, New Alipore, Kolkata

