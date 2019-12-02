Jackets are an essential part of every man's wardrobe, be it blazers, trench coats or wind cheaters. Hence we pick the top places to score fashionable jackets, which will also protect us from the cold.
Buy Men's Jackets From These Stores In The City
Westside
Get your denim jacket needs sorted from Westside. Check out the collection of Nuon (in-house brand of Westside) for the denim jackets collection. Pick up a beige distressed jacket and wear it with a black clean slim fit denim and a graphic tee to look your smartest best on a casual day.
Zudio
Globus
Visit Globus and we're sure you'll come out with five to six jackets for yourself because the collection here is that good. Globus is all about the latest and most trendy bomber and biker jackets. Get a camouflage bomber jacket to keep you warm and stylish at the same time.
Cotton Gallery
Cotton Gallery near New Market is a local multi-utility garment store that stocks a huge range of clothes for men. But our favourite part of the store was the leather jackets section. We saw a tan, a grey and a brown one, and were left spoilt for a choice on which one to pick. You will be rushing to the store as and when you read this. The jackets come for INR 1,850!
Citi Style
This gem of store in Triangular Park is the place to be for some of the cheapest jackets in town. Looking for nylon sleeveless jackets to pair it with a polo tee? You'll get it here! you can also opt for the various sweater jackets which come with zippers in case the traditional wool is your favoured material.
