Buy Men's Jackets From These Stores In The City

Jackets are an essential part of every man's wardrobe, be it blazers, trench coats or wind cheaters. Hence we pick the top places to score fashionable jackets, which will also protect us from the cold.

Westside

Get your denim jacket needs sorted from Westside. Check out the collection of Nuon (in-house brand of Westside) for the denim jackets collection. Pick up a beige distressed jacket and wear it with a black clean slim fit denim and a graphic tee to look your smartest best on a casual day.

Westside

57-B, Mirza Ghalib Street, Taltala, Kolkata

Zudio

Zudio is the newest multi-category fashion retail outlet in town. Set yourself a budget and score trendy jackets to pair with a shirt. Pick up a black short jacket under INR 1,500 if you don't want something really warm or thick.
Zudio Store

59-C, Chowringee Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Globus

Visit Globus and we're sure you'll come out with five to six jackets for yourself because the collection here is that good. Globus is all about the latest and most trendy bomber and biker jackets. Get a camouflage bomber jacket to keep you warm and stylish at the same time.

Globus Fashion

Lake Mall, 1st & 2nd Floor, 104, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Cotton Gallery

Cotton Gallery near New Market is a local multi-utility garment store that stocks a huge range of clothes for men. But our favourite part of the store was the leather jackets section. We saw a tan, a grey and a brown one, and were left spoilt for a choice on which one to pick. You will be rushing to the store as and when you read this. The jackets come for INR 1,850!

Cotton Gallery

Marqius Plaza, Ground Floor, 23, Marqius Street, Taltala, Kolkata

Citi Style

This gem of store in Triangular Park is the place to be for some of the cheapest jackets in town. Looking for nylon sleeveless jackets to pair it with a polo tee? You'll get it here! you can also opt for the various sweater jackets which come with zippers in case the traditional wool is your favoured material.

Citi Style

Shop 121, Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat, Kolkata

