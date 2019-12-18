Men look smart in sweaters. There's no denying that. But move over from the regular round or crew neck sweaters and pullovers and shift to the classic turtlenecks, because they can never go wrong.
We Know How Much You Love Your Turtlenecks, And Here's Where You Can Get Them
Peter England
Visit any Peter England store and head straight to the sweater section wherein you can browse from a range of solid colours. The best part about Peter England is its pocket friendliness. Imagine getting a turtle neck for INR 1,200! You can opt for the less common zipper turtle neck, in case you don't want the regular one.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Monte Carlo
If there's one brand with which you can associate sweaters, it is Monte Carlo. We all had that one half sleeve sweater from Monte Carlo in our wardrobe when we were kids. But you can get a really good collection of turtlenecks here, with a lot of options in fabrics such as blend wool, pure wool, cotton and lamb wool. The price starts from INR 1,900.
- Upwards: ₹ 1900
Zara
When it comes to high-street fashion, there are very few brands which can beat Zara. Extremely high-quality cotton fabrics is what you will get here. But the store has a limited option in terms of colours. Pair your turtleneck with a long double-breasted overcoat and you will be mistaken for an English person!
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Marks & Spencer
Marks and Spencer is definitely suitable for people in the corporate world. You can buy a turtleneck here for INR 2,400. Our pick had to be the one in teal, which not many people would go for (which is all the more reason for you to experiment!) Put up a grey blazer and you're ready for your next business trip.
- Upwards: ₹ 800
H&M
H&M is the real deal folks. Millennials swear by this brand, and their sweaters will definitely help you to power dress. Ditch the common ones and go for the jacquard-knit and knitted turtlenecks. Their turtlenecks start from INR 1,499. All you need is a trench coat and you can go to your Darjeeling trip without any hesitation.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
