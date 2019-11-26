Ladies! Get Your Yellow Silk Sarees From These Stores In The City

A Bangali woman's loyalty to silk sarees is as strong as Jai's toward Veeru in Sholay. Hence, we have curated a list of places where you can get gorgeous silk nine yards to add to your wardrobe.

Indian Silk House Agencies

The silk that is distinctive to Bengal is the thin, and almost weightless, Murshidabad silk. You must browse the extensive collection at the Indian Silk House Agencies store. And yellow is overflowing in their stock, whether it be solid yellow or printed ones. This iconic saree house is where you need to be for a weekend shopping spree.

Indian Silk House Agencies

129-A, Rashbehari Avenue, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Saha Textile

Imagine a solution to all your yellow silk saree needs under one roof! Saha Textile in Hindustan Park, a four-floor mall, provides exactly that. From the silk range, you can choose from arni, baluchuri, bhagalpuri, dupion, kalamkari, kanchipuram, katan, matka, muga silk, and this list goes on! But we suggest, get your hands on their exclusive matka banarasi (which is available in yellow too) in case you have a special occasion coming up.

Saha Textile

51/2, Opp. Basanti Devi College, Hindusthan Park, Kolkata

Dashobhuja

At Dashobhuja, you have an option to buy sarees which even Tolly celebs swear by. The sarees start form as low as INR 1,000. You don't need think anymore about the price factor, despite it being frequented by celebrities. Talking about sarees, you will get gorgeous large batik prints in yellow silk sarees to start your day with. Check out their Malaysian silk sarees with batik print for a light and comfortable wear.

Dashobhuja

14/115, Golf Club Road, Tollygunge, Kolkata

Savera Sarees

You will find this store on the same stretch of Park Street that has boutiques lined up at every step. A sprawling boutique divided into two sections, it has sarees stacked at every corner of the store. Savera's signature and unique collection that comes from its own mill is what makes the collection a standout. Their signature muslin and raw silk combination saree is a best seller and it's a must add to your closet.

Savera Sarees

95, Ground Floor, Opp. D C Head Quarters, Park Street Area, Kolkata

Rasiya

Your search for the six yards of elegance ends at Rasiya in Salt Lake. They’ve got linen, silk, cotton, tussar, kanjeevaram, Bangalore silk, Madurai sarees among others, in brilliant shades and designs. We spotted a stunning saree made in Bangalore silk with kantha embroidery done all over it.

Rasiya

BE-95, Near Quality Bus Stop, Sector 1, Salt Lake, Kolkata

New Bishnupriya Exclusives

Move away from the run-of-the-mill Bengal handloom and lay your hands on beautiful silk sarees from down South at New Bishnupriya Exclusives in Rashbehari. As you walk from Rashbehari towards Lake Market you will spot New Bishnupriya on your left (right before Ximi Vogue). If you are thinking high-end, you can go for bright yellow Bangalorean silk sarees, which is their speciality.

New Bishnupriya Exclusives

49-B, Rash Behari Avenue, Kalighat, Kolkata

