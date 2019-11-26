Ladies! Get Your Yellow Silk Sarees From These Stores In The City
Indian Silk House Agencies
The silk that is distinctive to Bengal is the thin, and almost weightless, Murshidabad silk. You must browse the extensive collection at the Indian Silk House Agencies store. And yellow is overflowing in their stock, whether it be solid yellow or printed ones. This iconic saree house is where you need to be for a weekend shopping spree.
- Upwards: ₹ 820
Saha Textile
Imagine a solution to all your yellow silk saree needs under one roof! Saha Textile in Hindustan Park, a four-floor mall, provides exactly that. From the silk range, you can choose from arni, baluchuri, bhagalpuri, dupion, kalamkari, kanchipuram, katan, matka, muga silk, and this list goes on! But we suggest, get your hands on their exclusive matka banarasi (which is available in yellow too) in case you have a special occasion coming up.
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Dashobhuja
At Dashobhuja, you have an option to buy sarees which even Tolly celebs swear by. The sarees start form as low as INR 1,000. You don't need think anymore about the price factor, despite it being frequented by celebrities. Talking about sarees, you will get gorgeous large batik prints in yellow silk sarees to start your day with. Check out their Malaysian silk sarees with batik print for a light and comfortable wear.
Savera Sarees
You will find this store on the same stretch of Park Street that has boutiques lined up at every step. A sprawling boutique divided into two sections, it has sarees stacked at every corner of the store. Savera's signature and unique collection that comes from its own mill is what makes the collection a standout. Their signature muslin and raw silk combination saree is a best seller and it's a must add to your closet.
Rasiya
Your search for the six yards of elegance ends at Rasiya in Salt Lake. They’ve got linen, silk, cotton, tussar, kanjeevaram, Bangalore silk, Madurai sarees among others, in brilliant shades and designs. We spotted a stunning saree made in Bangalore silk with kantha embroidery done all over it.
New Bishnupriya Exclusives
Move away from the run-of-the-mill Bengal handloom and lay your hands on beautiful silk sarees from down South at New Bishnupriya Exclusives in Rashbehari. As you walk from Rashbehari towards Lake Market you will spot New Bishnupriya on your left (right before Ximi Vogue). If you are thinking high-end, you can go for bright yellow Bangalorean silk sarees, which is their speciality.
