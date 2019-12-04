Winter Has Arrived And It's Time To Hit The Sweet Shops For Those Nolen Gur Delicacies
Nolen Gurer Sandesh
Yes, you guessed it right. We are referring to jolbhora. The liquid gur filled sandesh is a common sweet in every Bengali's refrigerator during the winters. Want to taste the crème de la crème? Girish & Nakur is the place you should visit. Go to the Hedua one, so that you can try the jolbhora from Nalin Chandra as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Gurer Patishapta
Patishapta is a household favourite. Apart from the sweet shops, you will remember having the patishapta made by your grandmother at home. It is a thin, delicate crêpe, with a filling of gur. We usually savour the patishapta all year round but it comes with the kheer filling. But it is only during winter that we get the gurer patishapta. Head to Hindustan Sweets or Ganguram to stuff your face with this winter special.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Nolen Gurer Roshogolla
What happens when Kolkata's favourite dessert is combined with Kolkata's favourite winter delicacy? Magic is created. We are talking about Nolen Gurer Roshogolla. Head to any sweet shop in Kolkata and you are bound to get Nolen Gur Rasgulla in all of them. Different stores might have their own USP, but we do recommend you to pick up a dozen of them from KC Das, Bhim Nag or Subodh Chandra Mullick.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Gurer Payesh
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Pithe-Puli
Pithe puli or dudh puli is made during the occasion of Sankranti. This delicacy is a Makar Sankranti special and to explain in simple terms, these are dumplings made of rice flour with a stuffing of nolen gur at the centre. If you are a huge pithe lover, you have to visit Pithe Bilashi for their flavoured pithes such as mango puli or choco puli.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)