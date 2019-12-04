Winter Has Arrived And It's Time To Hit The Sweet Shops For Those Nolen Gur Delicacies

Bengalis are familiar with the regular payesh or kheer. But the twist comes when it is served made with the seasonal nolen gur. The gur just enhances the taste of the regular payesh manifold. Want to try the craziest way to enjoy your gurer payesh? Try it with luchi and you are going to thank us later! The first place which comes to our mind for a bowl of gurer payesh is Balaram Mullick.