It's Time To Visit These Favourite Winter Spots In Kolkata

A massive crowd hit, Alipore Zoo is the oldest zoological park in the city. It should be on your must-visit list because this is the time when all the animals come out of their shell. Spread across an area of 46.5 acre, the zoo has been operating since 1876 and is flocked by thousands of tourists every year. Many may not know, the zoo had been home to an Aldabra giant tortoise, Adwaita, who lived for over 250 years before he died in 2006.