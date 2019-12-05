It's Time To Visit These Favourite Winter Spots In Kolkata

The month of December beckons you to enjoy the chilly weather and re-visit the beauty of the City of Joy. Here are a few places that are specifically meant for winters. And if you don't go to these places, your winters in Kolkata are going to be incomplete.

Bow Barracks

A small locality in central Kolkata, just behind Bowbazar Police Station, Bow Barracks was a garrison's mess built for the army during World War I. 132 families live here now, out of which 80 per cent are Anglo-Indians. Which is why Bow Barracks looks magical during Christmas and is indeed one of the most famous places to visit during winters.

    St. John's Church

    Remember that visual from the 'Piyu Bole' song from Parineeta where Saif Ali Khan is seen playing the piano at the portico of a church and then dancing away with Vidya Balan in the compound? Well, that's St. John's Church for you. One of the oldest churches in the city, St. John's boasts a Neo-Classical style architecture. You'll find large windows, tall frames and a lot of statues inside while the compound comprises several tombs and memorials.

    Alipore Zoo

    A massive crowd hit, Alipore Zoo is the oldest zoological park in the city. It should be on your must-visit list because this is the time when all the animals come out of their shell. Spread across an area of 46.5 acre, the zoo has been operating since 1876 and is flocked by thousands of tourists every year. Many may not know, the zoo had been home to an Aldabra giant tortoise, Adwaita, who lived for over 250 years before he died in 2006.

      Parsi Fire Temple

      The Rustomjee Cowasjee Banajee fire temple was built in 1839. It is the first Parsi fire temple built on Ezra Street. Although now it stands as a decrepit building, it is a Grade I heritage building in the Graded List of Heritage Buildings, published by the Calcutta Municipal Corporation. Sounds like a perfect Sunday morning visit in December.

        Chintamani Kar Bird Sanctuary

        Located 10 km from Ruby, this sanctuary is a heaven for ornithologists and wildlife photographers. It's home to a wide variety of birds, butterflies, ferns and orchids. Around 30 species of birds have been documented to be seen here like the Tickell’s Thrush, Eurasian Woodcock, Blue-throated Flycatcher, Black-hooded Oriole and Chestnut Trained Sterling. The best time to visit the place is during winters as it is flocked by migratory birds.
        Maidan

        You just have to go here at 5 or 6 in the morning, and simply sit back. The mist-covered field, blanketed by a thick layer of fog, makes it impossible to see anything. It'll make you feel as if you're in the middle of clouds, and on top of that, Maidan during this time is a photographer's paradise. We're talking about monochrome landscapes similar to cinematic shots.
