Imagine waking up amidst wilderness, chirping of birds, lush greenery and gushing rivers. Sounds exciting, right? Guwahati has all that and lots of other attractions to offer, which is why we suggest you book a trip immediately. We've also made you a list of places you must visit while you're there.
Planning A Trip To Guwahati? Here's A List Of Places You Must Visit While You're There
Assam State Museum
One of the most popular museums in the Northeast, the Assam State Museum is the place to go to if you wish to know about the rich culture and history of the region. They offer a huge collection of artefacts, sculptures, manuscripts, inscriptions, arms and ammunition, terracotta objects and relics of gods and goddesses dating back to the 5th century and World War II. Watch out for the documents on the barks of old trees and coins from the Mughal era. Also check out the different handicrafts and tribal huts from the Northeast
Umananda Island
Umananda Island, also known as Peacock Island, is the smallest river island in the world (we're told!) and known for the many legends associated with it. This untouched beauty is home to the endangered Golden Langurs and the 17th century Umananda Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The walls have beautiful engravings and sculptures depicting other gods like Vishnu and Ganesh to name a few.
Kamakhya Temple
One of the most popular attractions, especially among pilgrims, Kamakhya Temple is located on the Nilanchal Hills and has five other temples inside its premises dedicated to Goddess Shakti. With beautiful carvings and a massive dome that overlooks the hills, Kamakhya is a must-visit even if you aren't the religious kind. It's been destroyed and reconstructed several times. Visit during the Ambubachi Mela to see the temple in its full glory.
Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden
The zoo boasts of over 100 different species of animals, birds and reptiles like the one-horned rhinoceros, giraffes, leopard cat, tiger, golden langur, clouded leopard, elephant, blackbuck, nilgai, sambar, jaguar, Himalayan black bear and hoolock gibbon, ostriches, peacocks and kangaroos. It's a paradise for nature, wildlife lovers, photographers and ornithologists (watch out for birds like parakeets, silver pheasant, steppe eagle, bar-headed geese, storks, macaw among others). There's a botanical garden, museum, reptile house and a herbarium collection here as well.
Cruise On The Brahmaputra River
A visit to Guwahati is incomplete without taking the two-hour long Alfresco Grand Cruise on the Brahmaputra river. The river flows through the city offering breathtaking sunset views, appetising food and live music. Also enjoy folk dance while cruising along the mighty Brahmaputra. You can also enjoy party cruises on Alfresco and Houseboat cruises.
Saraighat Bridge
Saraighat is the first railway-cum-road bridge, we're told, built over the Brahmaputra with a road highway on top and a railway line below it. This half-a-century old bridge links the Northeast with the rest of India and has the Lachit Borphukan and Chilarai parks situated in the southern and northern ends respectively. Saraighat, known for the war between Mughals and Ahoms, is the meeting point for both banks of the Brahmaputra.
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
You can't leave Guwahati without visiting their national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and the Dipor Bil Bird Sanctuary are must-visits while you're here. It's a haven for wildlife livers, birdwatchers and photographers thanks to its rich biodiversity, animal and bird species.
Madan Kamdev
Located about 25 kms away from the city, Madan Kamdev is an archaeological site dating back to the 9th and 10th century. It's like the mini Khajuraho of the state with ruins and stone sculptures belonging to the Pal dynasty of Kamarupa. There are ruins of about 13 temples, the most popular one being the Madan Kamdev Temple with sculptures and carvings displaying erotic acts.
Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra
This is a cultural institution built in the memory of medieval poet-playwright and reformer Srimanta Sankardeva for his contribution toward the cultural and spiritual upliftment of Assam and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. There's a museum, library, a recreational park for kids, heritage park and an open-air theatre that can accommodate about 2,000 people and also hosts cultural programmes. There's also an Artists' Village and a Lalit-Kala Bhavan for amazing art and sculpture exhibitions. You also get to see stunning views of the Shillong Plateau. There are also several eateries and food joints to satisfy those hunger pangs.
Chandubi Lake
A natural lake created due to an earthquake, Chandubi is situated at the foot of the Garo hills and surrounded by dense forests, tea gardens and villages. It's the place to go to if peace and solitude is what you're looking for and, if you're lucky enough, you'll be able to spot different species of birds and other flora and fauna.
Guwahati War Memorial
The Guwahati War Memorial is located in the Dighalipukhuri park and was built in memory of the soldiers who lost their lives for the nation at war. The entrance is beautiful with a huge army tank donated by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Also spot the stunning display of the Sariaghat battle and sculptures depicting war scenes in water. You'll also find scenes depictung the Kargil War, attack on Karachi in 1971 as well as the Indo-China War. Don't miss out on the replica of the 'Amar Jawan' in Delhi.
Rafting In Kameng River
Calling all adventurists! Feel that adrenaline rush as you go rafting along the strong waters of the Kameng river in Guwahati amidst dense forests, lush greenery and rich biodiversity. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you must not miss out on. The best way to experience it is to camp near the rafting site. Trust us, you won't return disappointed.
