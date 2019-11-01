Planning A Trip To Guwahati? Here's A List Of Places You Must Visit While You're There

This is a cultural institution built in the memory of medieval poet-playwright and reformer Srimanta Sankardeva for his contribution toward the cultural and spiritual upliftment of Assam and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. There's a museum, library, a recreational park for kids, heritage park and an open-air theatre that can accommodate about 2,000 people and also hosts cultural programmes. There's also an Artists' Village and a Lalit-Kala Bhavan for amazing art and sculpture exhibitions. You also get to see stunning views of the Shillong Plateau. There are also several eateries and food joints to satisfy those hunger pangs.