Are You A Full-Fledged Adult And Still A Lover Of Toys? Head To This Store For All Things Geeky

The geeks and nerds of the city can find solace in this one store inside Lake Mall. Guess a little harder and you can name it. Yes it's Planet Superheroes!

Action figures, toys, merchandise and T-shirts -- you will get everything here related to your favourite comic book characters. Even though the store says Planet Superheroes, you will get stuff associated with your fave super villain too. We are talking about the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos wielded during Infinity War or a miniature Joker action figure or even a Joker glow-in-the-dark tT-shirt.

Or, how about decorating your room with domez figures and bobble heads of popular Marvel characters from MCU? You can, may be, even go for the Joker Heath Ledger mask or the Flash mask if we have DC fans in the house. We liked this cool Batman and batmobile figurine set, priced at INR 2,599. Time to make your fellow nerds jealous!

Buy Deadpool duffle bags or Flash sling bags if you have to express your fandom towards your favourite comic book character. The Flash sling bag comes for INR 2,899 and you can carry it to your college. They also have kids' backpacks, keychains, office essentials such as pen holders and diaries (we loved the Doctor Strange and Hulk diaries).

Want your phone to look cool? Go for the quirky Spiderman, Thor or Black Panther illustrated mobile covers. But if you need other mobile accessories, you can browse their wireless headphone and power bank collection. We were absolutely blown away by the illustration on a certain Superman themed power bank, priced at INR 1,399.