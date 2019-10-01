Plethora Of Different Crafted Items Only From Forsarees

Indian festivals are about celebrating with friends and family! And, so their Sarees live up with that statement. You will find different variety of saree under one platform and that's them. They are associated with more than 50 plus weaver groups and self-help groups across the country. Hence, ForSarees bring a plethora of different crafted items on the table for their customers. Their speciality is to be the minimalist yet graceful Sarees that carry the story of Indian craft on its canvas! Their most popular ones are Kantha work on khesh cotton sarees and plain handwoven cotton sarees. I have tried both and loved the texture of feeling of this two variety of saree. Khesh Kantha provides the comfort of cotton and grace of Kantha! They are easy to maintain and pocket-friendly too. These are handwoven and then given to women in villages for embroidery. Each saree takes around 4-5 days. While the plain solid colour sarees are for the younger clan who want to wear sarees to work but fear to look overdressed. They made it easier for us as these can be paired with shirts, crop tops or any blouse you own. You can also find a variety of silks in solid colours and block prints for occasions. They as a brand also work with self-help groups to create quirky and trendy blouse fabrics.