This Beautiful Place Have Attractive Interiors With Delicious Food

Diner 49B is located at Jodhpur Park. It is a beautiful place with attractive walls and spacious seating area. The staff here are very courteous and professional at work. Coming to the food, I ordered : For drinks, 1. Hot Moon lady Hot moon lady was so refreshing and tasted so good. Recommended. For starters, 1. Prawn Aglio Alio The prawn was damn perfect and tasty. 2. Crispy chicken waffle sandwich The most difficult sandwich I've ever had, this sandwich was huge. The crispy chicken tasted fine. 3. Fish and chips Fish and chips have always been my favourite, the fish served here was so crispy and juicy. For the Main course : 1. Grilled Fish steak Grilled fish was so delicious served with vegetables and mashed potatoes. This dish has been my all time favourite. Grilled fish Steak was so tempting and full of flavors garnished with a thick creamy layer on the top. The first bite of the fish and you're good to go! So flavourful, so healthy. For dessert : 1. Blueberry Cheesecake You can never say no to cheesecake! So if you're here definitely have this.