Poonam Kasera's Collection Is What You Need For The Wedding Season

Bandhgalas in bold cuts to heavy embroidered kurta and churidar, label Poonam Kasera's rich traditional outfits will keep you wedding and party ready for the season. Fusion clothing may be cool for some, but it's an old story now, tbh. This part and wedding season amp up your look going back to our culture.

Retro is hot this season, and it can't get better if as the groom's best man you don up in Poonam Kasera's navy blue velvet bandhgala with pearl buttons and team it with white silk churidars. But if subtlety is your keyword then check out her purple (wine is another hot colour this season) textured bandhgala that goes fabulously well with slim tapered trousers for a razor sharp look. For a more bold and classy look go for the overlapping double-collared silk kurtas or the shirt-styled kurtas and pair it up with churidar or pathani. Accessorize it right with the label's embroidered stoles, pocket squares or jootis for a complete look.

The label's stunning linen kurtas with asymmetrical cuts and chest pocket flaps are also a thing to watch out for your winter parties. Team them with the heavy embroidered jackets and fitted narrow trousers and you'll have a look to make a few men green.