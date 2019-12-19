Relish Hog Lovers Reloaded Pizza, Pork Burger & More At This Restaurant

Cafes

Macazzo

Kalighat, Kolkata
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

64, Near Menoka Cinema Hall, Southern Avenue, Kalighat, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

Macazzo serves some of the best pork dishes in town. This cosy eatery located just off Southern Avenue is a wonderful place to chill with your friends over some delicious food. My top picks are their pulled pork sandwich, pork burger, and Hog Lovers Reloaded pizza.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, and Kids.

