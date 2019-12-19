Macazzo serves some of the best pork dishes in town. This cosy eatery located just off Southern Avenue is a wonderful place to chill with your friends over some delicious food. My top picks are their pulled pork sandwich, pork burger, and Hog Lovers Reloaded pizza.
Relish Hog Lovers Reloaded Pizza, Pork Burger & More At This Restaurant
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Family, Bae, and Kids.
