Looking To Update Your The Walls Of Your Den? Try These Poster Stalls

Confused about what to do with that one empty wall on your room? Because you are just not the kind to put yourself up on them? Here is a decor idea. Poster them up. These stalls on Park Street will help you.

The Indian Museum Road is lined up with stalls of posters and they have almost everything. From Metallica to Messi, they are sure to have all your favorites. Score your Pink Floyd, Guns N Roses, One Direction posters from this street. Iconic dialogues, motivational quotes and eminent characters, even your pre-exam best friend (we mean, God), get them all in just about INR 90.

Head here to buy all your favorites in posters and fill out your wall with F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Nirvana. Don't underestimate them, they might just have more than what you are looking for.