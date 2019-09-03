Potboilers Is A Perfect Spot For All Bookworms & Coffee Lovers!

Lush green view, comfy seats, books all around and quirky literary quotes...as if these were not enough, they serve coffees and food as well. Do you need any more reason to feel special? Yes, yet another cafe added to the brewing and growing list of cafes in and around Gariahat/Hindusthan Park area. Located right next to Simaaya, this cafe is the perfect destination for Booklovers and caffeine addict as the name suggests. The menu card immediately grabbed attention with dishes named as book titles and famous quotes. The decor is equally good. The staff was courteous. We decided to order 2 The Frappe in our Stars, Cappuccino and Sichuan Chicken Popcorn, however, our attendant insisted on trying something new, instead of ordering 2 frappes and on her suggestion we ordered 'To All the Lattes I have loved before'. It was a cold iced coffee with a minty flavour to it, which I did not like much. Might be because of my strong affinity to caffeine. The food and Frappe were pretty good. The ambience is something for which, you must visit this place, especially if you love books. The decor will attract you if you are a bookworm like me and the food seemed ok, though I would give this place another chance before shoving it away from my favourite cafe list. There are some places fill your stomach while some satiate your soul-this cafe kind of filled my soul and it turned my weekend into a good one. However, if you are in love with selfies and clicks, do drop-in!