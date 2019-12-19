Get These Bamboo Planters And Potted Plants Delivered To Your Doorstep

Potiyosi has a varied collection of products, starting from hand-painted terracotta planters to table lamps. The terracotta planters are adorned with floral prints, painted using acrylic colours. They are available in various sizes like 10 inches, 8 inches and 4 inches. You can choose to purchase them with or without plants in them.

Their products also include wall hangings made of pinewood, terrariums, coasters, painted pebbles and wooden trays. You can get their bamboo planters, perfect for hanging from a window or in a balcony, adding a twist to the typical way of keeping house plants. You can also get succulents which are beautiful and easy to maintain. Their painted glass bottles are great for decorating using fairy lights. You can also get customized pots and other products.

Potiyosi also takes bulk orders. You can order via their Facebook page, WhatsApp or contacting over the phone. They do not have a formal shop but orders can be collected from their doorstep or you can also get them delivered by paying a certain charge. Order above INR 3,000 are delivered without any extra charges. On an average, the products take 3-7 days to be prepared.

Price range: INR 100 to INR 3,000.

