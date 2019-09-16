This Cool New Restro-Bar In Salt Lake Does Great Food And 100 Types Of Shots!

If you’re a shot-o-holic and can gulp them down like there’s no tomorrow, then you should definitely drop by the uber-cool restro bar, The Pour House, in Salt Lake Sector V. After being closed for two months, Pour House relaunched on September 1, 2019 and we’re not complaining at all. We love that the funky ceiling lights change in tune with the music beats. But that is not the USP, despite it seeming so! The real USP is that Pour House offers 100 types of shots. 100! Some of them are named after cartoon characters namely Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck and Bart Simpson. Try the Pink Panther shot, which is an amalgam of Crème de menthe, Kahlua and Baileys.

For hors d'oeuvre, we started with Tangra-styled chilli chicken, topped with spring onion, red and yellow bell pepper, flavoured with the right amount of spice. We also tried the beetroot and cream cheese cakes, heavenly indeed!

Since milkshakes are love, we ordered their paan and nutella milkshake. On the first sip itself, we felt an overdose of paan, subtly balanced with the taste of nutella thereafter.



Coming to the mains, vegetarians should definitely try their veg hakka noodles and veg kung pao platter. Meat devotees can go for the mutton rogan josh kebab platter - an assortment of rogan josh, steamed rice, garlic naan, mutton seekh kebab, raita and mint chutney. The tenderness of the meat enhances the experience even more.

The happy ending came with the Eton Mess, a messy but delicious affair of fruits, cake crumbs and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavoured ice-cream.