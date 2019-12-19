Go Dramatic; Flaunt French Silhouettes And Asymmetrical Drapes With This New Designer Line

Give those LBDs a break and flaunt your curves with dramatic silhouettes. Pranati Kejriwall, a fashion graduate from Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore, recently launched her bespoke evening-wear collection, Vionnet, at Coral Concept Store in Ballygunge.

Asymmetrical cuts, ruffled sleeves and laser-cut floral designs predominantly dominate the line that has strongly been inspired by the collection of French designer Madeleine Vionnet. At the launch, Pranati took us through her collection and we scrolled across rows of ruffled jumpsuits, tops and gowns, in pastel and monotone shades. We found the collection versatile, fresh and they indeed accentuate the feminine body.

Our top picks? A sky blue chic Kathryn top with diagonal frills and laser cut florals, which can be paired with jeans or trousers, and a dramatic Danielle gown (Pranati's fave too) with contrasting black and white ruffles, floral detailing and a trail. We also came across a cold-shoulder peach jumpsuit with rose sleeve detailing. Wear them for a cocktail dinner or at a wedding function and you're bound to steal the show.

The collection starts from INR 8,000 and goes up to INR 20,000.



