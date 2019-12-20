Toys, Apparel, Accessories & Footwear: Shop For All This & More From This Shop

From shirts and jackets for men to kurtis and lehengas for women and toys and clothes for kids, Pratapsons inside Rangoli Mall stocks it all.

Located on the ground floor of the mall, Pratapsons is your one-stop shop for apparel, accessories, toys and footwear for men, women and kids. Ladies! Shop for kurtis, dresses, gowns, salwar suits, lehengas, tops, jeans, capris, skirts, shrugs, leggings, hot pants - phew! The list is endless. Men. Don't worry! There's lots for you too - shirts, coat suits, Indo-Westerns, blazers, t-shirts, Modi jackets, trousers and denims among other things. Looking for clothes and toya for your little munchkins? The store stocks cute baby clothes as well as party or birthday dresses, frocks, suits and tops for kids.

The range of kurtis, dupatta and scarves is particularly impressive. Most of the kurtis are made of cotton in different colours, designs and embroideries. Looking for accessories to pair up that party outfit, office wear or lehenga with? Check out their collection of bags - potlis, clutches, backpacks, purses, slings - and jewellery (necklaces, bangles, bracelets, earrings, sets and more) where you're sure to find what you need.

Pratapsons also keeps a limited collection of suitcases in case you're travelling and need one to stock your stuff. Get toy cars, Barbie dolls and other fun games for your child from this store.

On an average, shopping from here would set you back by INR 1,000 - INR 2,000.