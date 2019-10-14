This Homegrown Brand Aims To Fight Social Evils Through Stunning Artsy Jewellery

Ever thought that a piece of jewellery can actually tell a social message? Check out the eponymous label of Priyata Banik who creates stunning bespoke neckpieces and earrings using eco-friendly and discarded items like jute threads, clay, cowry, loofah, newspaper cuttings, broken cups and electric wires.

Priyata also incorporates several local elements on her jewellery. Like we came across this stunning neckpiece where the pendant is themed around rasgullas served on a leaf platter or a similar one with the pendant resembling a ilish platter. We also loved this necklace with a statement round locket, made with stone and wood, depicting a painting of a woman in flames representing global warming. You'll also find lockets in the shape of Kolkata taxi, puchka, Durga Pujo, Victoria Memorial and even ones painted with portraits of Bengali iconic movie stars like Suchitra Sen. Our picks? This artsy neckpiece wherein the locket is made with loofah and pista peels and the body is studded with ghungroos. Pair these intricate pieces with any saree or dress and your look is sorted.

Priyata does artsy earrings as well. We found this rectangular earring with colourful stones fixed over a sleek black wooden strip and another hand-painted clay earrings fixed with threads.

While neckpieces start from INR 500, earrings are priced from INR 150.



