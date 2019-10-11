Post Work Blues Or Chilling Over Beer: Head To These Pubs To Drink Away Your Woes

Scrapyard, which is located on Camac Street, is divided into two sections. One of the sections is the pub while the other one has got an open-air seating. It is one of those pubs in Kolkata that has its own brewery serving craft beer. It’s just the oh-so-perfect place for chilling with friends during the weekdays or partying on the weekends, this place caters to people of all kinds. Their thin-crust pizzas and LIIT pitchers are a must-try!