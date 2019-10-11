Well, if you believe in the saying, “Work hard, party harder”, then seriously these following places are for you. From fancy cocktails to draught beer, loud music, delicious finger food, and scrumptious main courses – we have you covered.
Post Work Blues Or Chilling Over Beer: Head To These Pubs To Drink Away Your Woes
Pour House
The one word that defines Pour House is geeky. This one-of-a-kind pub which is located in Salt Lake has been established for catering to the IT professionals and the who’s what of the IT world. The retro-American style décor, a dedicated dance floor, bright neon lights, makes this place a perfect destination for the IT crowd to unwind themselves after office. Pour House serves finger-lickin' food along with great cocktails. To top it all, they also have got a near-perfect sheesha set-up!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Nocturne
Nocturne is not only one of the hippest places in town but also a hot favourite among the young generation crowd. Eat, drink, make merry – dance the night away here at Nocturne. This place is all about light and sound, the inventive LED lighting, Co2 cannons along with top-of-the-line sound systems, giving it a fantasy-like feel. This place has also got a hookah lounge in the basement and a dedicated dance floor for those born with two right feet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Privy Ultra Lounge
Privy is located inside the Forum mall and is one of those rare places where you have a fine-dining venue attached to a pub. Relaxed dining with the family or raucous partying with friends – take your pick. The food is great here (would recommend to try the non-veg Kebab Platter), the cocktails and mocktails are well fusioned and the DJ mixes crowd-friendly music. It has also got a spacious dance floor where the crowd lets their hair down.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Scrapyard
Scrapyard, which is located on Camac Street, is divided into two sections. One of the sections is the pub while the other one has got an open-air seating. It is one of those pubs in Kolkata that has its own brewery serving craft beer. It’s just the oh-so-perfect place for chilling with friends during the weekdays or partying on the weekends, this place caters to people of all kinds. Their thin-crust pizzas and LIIT pitchers are a must-try!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Road Houzz
One of the latest addition to the list of pubs, Roadhouzz is the newest microbrewery in South Kolkata, which has Steak Factory too. This place has got an old tavern look with a sitting arrangement overlooking the busy traffic of the city – perfect place to chillax in the evening while sipping on your drink. The courteous staff and good music are just cherries on top. They serve delectable North Indian and Italian cuisines too.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Barcode
This wonderful lounge and bar has got two sections, the bar downstairs and the lounge upstairs. The insides are dimly lit – setting the perfect ambience for party mood along with some loud music (played by the DJ) that will make you groove, this is where you should be if you want to enjoy good food, loud music and kicking alcoholic drinks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Olypub
Olypub needs no separate introduction. It is a Park Street regular and is famous because drinks here are reasonably priced making it easy on pockets too. The best way to enjoy at Olypub is by ordering a drink and a plate of their famous beef steak to go with it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
