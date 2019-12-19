B. K. Fashion located in Triangular Park has a huge collection of sarees! I bought quite a lot last year for my wedding shopping. This year I was looking for something to gift my ma when this saree was being shown to an uncle beside me. I got awestruck with this colour and the combo! This is a tussor saree, priced at ₹4450. As its festive season, drop by this shop for some amazing prints, designs, and colour.
Festive Season? Drop By This Shop To Buy Some Amazing Tussor Sarees!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Comments (0)