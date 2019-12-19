Festive Season? Drop By This Shop To Buy Some Amazing Tussor Sarees!

B. K. Fashion located in Triangular Park has a huge collection of sarees! I bought quite a lot last year for my wedding shopping. This year I was looking for something to gift my ma when this saree was being shown to an uncle beside me. I got awestruck with this colour and the combo! This is a tussor saree, priced at ₹4450. As its festive season, drop by this shop for some amazing prints, designs, and colour.