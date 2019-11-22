8th Day Is Back With Their Pumpkin Special Menu & We're Heading There Already

Winter is almost here with that slight chill in the air and that, for sure, calls for something warm and hearty and soothing. And we've found you just what you need. Our all-time favourite cafe, 8th Day, is back with its pumpkin special menu and we're already digging into everything pumpkin along with their new drinks and chocolate specials.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Pumpkin Pie Slice, Roasted Pumpkin Quinoa Salad, Pumpkin Soup, Pumpkin Bread — and the list goes on! The latte and the pie are must-haves. The latter has smoky flavours of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger and we completely swear by it. The Roasted Pumpkin Quinoa Salad and the Pumpkin Soup is what you should opt for if you want to enjoy a hearty meal without the guilt.

Can't get enough of chocolate, then the Brownie Sundae Affogato is just the right drink for you - it's got brownies (of course!), lots of ice-cream with a drizzle of chocolate and topped with hot espresso. Ever had chai with a shot of espresso? No, right? Well, then go for the Dirty Chai Latte that offers just that. But if you've had enough of tea and coffee, dig into the seasonal favourites Peppermint Cupcakes or the tangy Chicken Chilli.