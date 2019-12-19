Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience

Located in Burdwan Road in Alipore, Quantum is a casual dining restaurant that serves Indian, Italian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. The place is divided into two sections - the restaurant that serves only vegetarian food and the lounge that serves both veg and non-veg. While we weren’t that impressed with the decor of the restaurant (it looked quite dull), the lounge is pretty amazing and spacious with wooden interiors, bright colours and warm lighting. The walls are adorned with posters sporting fun quotes and one-liners.

We tried Manchow Soup, Veg Mezze Platter, Penne Tomatina and Pan-Fried Noodles and left wanting for more. The soup had the perfect thickness with lots of vegetables and a dash of spice. The platter, in itself, is really filling and absolutely spot on! If you love Chinese, then you must try the Pan-Fried Noodles - bowl full of noodles with vegetables in thick, brown gravy on top. It definitely was the standout dish among the lot. Pasta lovers! Try the Penne Tomatina if you prefer red sauce. The burgers are also a must try.

All you guys who love pizza, the Italian Pesto Pizza is a must-try - a thin-crust pesto base topped with chicken and herbs.Wash it down with their exciting variety of mocktails and cocktails. Try the Kaffir Lime Green Apple Martini or the Jalapeno Margarita or any of their house specials. In desserts, definitely try the churros that are served in shot glasses filled with chocolate sauce.