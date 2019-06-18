Quench Your Thirst With This Special Shikanji From Kanhaiya Ji

Kanhaiya Ji is a small place located just outside Pantaloons, Camac Street is a refreshment place where you can satisfy your thirst by having different flavours of water or Shikanji. The best part about them is that they serve it on the mud glasses which really gives an ode to nostalgic Kolkata. It sort of makes you remember about the ' Bhaar e Chaa'. Economical price ranging from Rs.30 to Rs.50, this shop offers different flavours. Hence, next time if you are outside this place, do not forget to sip into Shikanji in order to quench your thirst and save from the summer. The best time to go is in around noon.