Free Salsa Classes, Rowing & Live Music: Everything You Can Do At Kolkata's Fave Hangout, The Lakes

If the cool placid water of the Dhakuria Lake entices you, then why not try your hand at some water sports? Rabindra Sarovar is Kolkata’s answer to the rowing clubs in the UK. Located on the picturesque Dhakuria Lakes, you’ll get some much-needed peace from the city noise along with your workout. The classes start (mostly) about as early as the rooster crows, so as you cut through the waters, you’ll see dawn break over the Lakes.

If rowing isn’t your deal then try swimming at the Indian Life Saving Society (aka the Anderson Club) which is known to offer swimming classes and training in the cool and clean waters of the Dhakuria Lake.