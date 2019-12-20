Take Your Casual Look Several Notches Higher With This Brand's Collection

If you are waiting to give your wardrobe a much-needed makeover we recommend checking out Raga Attire. From trendy smart fusion to ethnic wear they have it all. Started by Sweta Saria, this label has a vibrant collection of kurtas, suits, and dresses. They have kurtas with embroidery, shimmery work and nifty cuts (check out the grey kurta with the waterfall sleeves) to pep up your everyday look.

For a boho-chic look, their asymmetric cut ruffle hemline dresses and midis made in traditional fabrics. They also keep long suits sporting fine floral embroidery and available in various hues. We came across this bright red kurta-sharara set with umbrella sleeves and a slit in the middle. Wear this for any function and you're bound to grab eyeballs.

Ace your informal party and small gathering look with their ruffled dresses. If you're not one to indulge in too much bling and flash, then you can grab their light lehengas. The best part? You can get anything customised here. Their collection starts from INR 2,000 and goes up to INR 15,000.