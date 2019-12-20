Score Gorgeous Handloom Sarees From This Jodhpur Park Store

If out of all saree variants you can't get enough of dhakai, then we recommend dropping by Rajnandhini Drapes in Jodhpur Park and you're sure to be spoilt for choice.

A quaint boutique run by Debika Dasgupta, this place will cater to all your handloom needs. We came across a rack stacked with dhakai sarees in mind-boggling colour range sporting cute motifs and floral designs. We loved this red quintessential dhakai saree that would look stunning on any newly married. Debika also imports sarees from across the country so you'll find chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, benarasi from Varanasi and silk from Kerala.

It's time to ditch the jazzy and heavily embroidered sarees and tread the comfortable route. From block prints, polka-dots, vertical stripes to indigo prints - their handloom collection is chic, light and comfy for summers. We were crushing on this indigo printed sari with black chequered pallu. Pair this with a halter blouse and some silver danglers and your summer look is sorted.

The sarees are priced from INR 1,500 to INR 10,000.