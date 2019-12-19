Add Extra Oomph To Your Indian Wear With This Luxury Pret Label

The DNA of Ramol by Aakriti is the timeless appeal that they render to every outfit, an infusion of Indian aesthetics in a manner which appeals to the woman of today. From intricate resham embroidery on classic kurtas to Indo-western gowns for your next cocktail party, this label is doing justice to Indian wear.

Founded by a young designer, Aakriti Saraogi, who made her way into fashion through a modular course from a Milan-based academy, the brand reflects minimalism and everything classy. The name of the label is derived from two different Sanskrit words reflecting their motto to stay rooted and yet evolve with modern times in a way that mixes the best of the both worlds seamlessly. She won the Best Practical Design Collection Award handed out by eminent designers Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra and Sunil Sethi during her graduation.

Ramol caters to modern women on the go who are strong and empowered with a delicate sense of femininity. Got a wedding coming up? Opt for their best-selling Destination Lehenga Sets or bridal dresses. There's always a range of fresh, youthful and exuberant designs at this hub available for any occasion. Their fresh take on saress are knockouts for anyone who wants to keep it simple and elegant. And look out for their ruffle sarees.

Beauty comes in all shape and size, and to prove this right they have a special focus on body positivity as they customise outfits according to your specifications. And we like that they attempt to make their label as sustainable as possible. The price range for anything designer begins from INR 13,000.