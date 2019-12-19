Drop In At This City Photographer's Studio For Some Aww-dorable Baby Snaps

A certified infant photographer, Rashi's beautifully curated studio, with tiny crowns and adorable props, will help you create aww-dorable memories for life. A quick scroll on her Insta page literally made us mutter baby words. Tiny hands touching fur, babies cradled in blankets and surrounded by colorful props and ofcourse the newborn mesmerising gaze - Rashi beautifully captures these moments with precision.

Each snap is shot with oodles of care and love for which Rashi spends hours and often days interacting with the family and baby before the shoot. You can also opt for a variety of themes and she will happily add props for a photogenic backdrop.

Calling all moms-to-be, time to flaunt your baby bump through Rashi's lenses. Dress up in a flowy gown, tag along your husband and viola! your mommy portrait is ready.

Rashi charges around INR 15,000-22,000 per shoot. She even travels across the country so just give her a call and she will bring the whole studio at your doorstep.