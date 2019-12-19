Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards

There’s nothing that can replace the charm and beauty of wearing a saree. And we’ve found yo just the right store where you can grab a few stunning ones. Located in Sector 1 beside Kwality Bus Stop, Rasiya is a simple store that stocks only sarees and we have to say, they are really beautiful ones. They’ve got linen, silk, cotton, tussar, kanjeevaram, Bangalore silk, Madurai sarees among others, in brilliant shades and designs.

We spotted a stunning red sari made in Bangalore silk with kantha embroidery done all over it. Pair it with an off-shoulder blouse, long earrings and heels and you’re all set for any occasion. Watch out for their saree that’s got gadual weaving done on it with printed borders (done using acid discharge print).

Their entire collection is handmade and handwoven by local artisans. No machines have been used, which is why most of their collection has just single pieces that takes months to create. You’ll find kantha and zari embroidery work as well as ikkat and dhakai designs done on the sarees.

The sarees are quite affordable too! Prices start at INR 2,000 and can go up to INR 40,000.