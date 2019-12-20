Apparel, Bags Or Furnishings: This Store Channels Rajasthan All The Way In Forum Courtyard Mall

Ratan Jaipur should be your go-to store in Forum Courtyard if you're looking for all things Rajasthani or Indian. Located on the first floor of the mall, Ratan Jaipur exudes this warm Indian vibe as soon as you enter the store that's elegantly done up in white walls with splashes of bright colours, courtesy their extensive range of products inspired by Rajasthani traditions. Ratan Jaipur is all about apparel, bags, home furnishings, stationery and gifting ideas. The products are so quirky and unique that you won't be able to leave the store empty-handed.

Their stock reflects the essence of Jaipur and Rajasthan. The patterns and prints on the clothes, pillows, cushions, bed sheets, handmade paper notebooks and bags will make you marvel at the people behind the creativity. Most of the apparel is made of cotton and is really comfortable. From shirts, jackets and kurtas for men, salwar suit sets, bottoms and stoles for women to frocks, onesies and jumpsuits for your little ones, Ratan Jaipur has it all and in such traditional yet fashionable prints (rainforest, fruit punch) that we just couldn't stop drooling over them.

If you're revamping your home, then go for their dohars made of cotton muslin or bed covers woven together using the percale weaves technique available in all kinds of colours and stunning floral prints, checkered and hand-block designs. Love stationery? Then, check out there range of notebooks, notepads, desk organisers, diaries, magazine holders and registers. Birthday, anniversary or wedding coming up? No problem. Ratan Jaipur's range of gift ideas - trays, boxes, photo frames, envelopes, treasure chests, gift bags and baskets will sort you out. Best part? All of it is made using recycled paper!

Prices start at around INR 350 but you can get stationery and gifts at lesser rates.