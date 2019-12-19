Floor-To-Ceiling Bar & Plush Interiors: This Pub In Salt Lake Is Turning Heads

Walk in through the jaw-dropping 24-feet wooden door and you will be stunned by the floor-to-ceiling bar stocked every inch with liquor. Refinery 091 is all about making things a lot more OTT and lavish than other places. Dimly lit and sporting an edgy industrial look, this sprawling pub is laid out across two levels. The interior is suitably sleek, marrying bare industrial walls with plush wooden decor and cushy leather sofas. Head over to the level above and there's a swanky bar to hang out with your gang while watching matches on the LED screens. In the same level is the VIP section that comes with an Xbox station. Adding a touch of mystery to its name is India's dialing code 091.

The grub includes mostly comfort food with a good balance of desi and global fare. There's butter chicken, mango pickle malai tikka, cheesy chicken cigars and even biryani to go with your drinks. A meal for two here will set you back by INR 1,200 ++ with alcohol. Best part? They serve craft beer here!