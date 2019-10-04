Reincarnation Of The Good Old Asia House In Southern Avenue!

The Canteen is a reincarnation of the good old Asia House. The whole place has been revamped in terms of bright colourful decor and fresh new exciting menu been lined up for the connoisseurs. The food fest commenced with piping hot Dak Gomthang. The spicy chilli Korean noodle soup is mixed with shredded chicken and topped with black pepper and scallion. In the appetizers, we had Lemongrass and Basil Chicken dim sum from Thai markets. The dim sum was refreshing with lemongrass and basil flavour. In contrast to this, we were presented with Korean Chicken Bulgogi. The grilled chicken fillets drenched in barbecue sauce and gochujang chilli paste. It’s spicy and slightly sweet with crunchy finishing of sesame seeds. In the main course, there was aromatic Thai stir chicken fried rice Khao Pat. This rice must be enjoyed with chilli oil. The Chili Garlic Noodle was a non-sticky Hakka version tossed in roasted chilli paste, garlic leaves and burnt garlic shards. These were accompanied by Korean Chili Fish and Balinese Sambhal Chicken. The fish dish cooked in gochujang chilli paste and finished with red chilli and scallion. The chicken cuisine cooked in Balinese chilli sambal sauce with cane sugar-reduced soy sauce. Chicken is tossed with bell pepper and chilis. The feast was concluded with Darshan. Warm crispy flour chips coated with burnt honey sauce and orange juice was relished with vanilla ice cream. The orange zest was a nice twist. Pro Tip: Must try Dak Gomthang, Korean Chicken Bulgogi, Khao Pat and Darshan.