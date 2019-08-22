Haka- The renowned name for one-stop Shanghai-style dining experience from the Speciality Restaurants Limited group has now opened their new takeaway counter along with limited seating arrangements - Haka Xpress at Jodhpur Park premises. Highly recommended dishes, -Prawn Hunan: Purer and simpler taste of crispy deep-fried prawns and the inside is tender and soft-tossed in the lightly spicy-sweet sauce. Fresh and delicious flavour. -Lamb Sichuan Chilli Sauce: Big bold spicy flavours of Sichuan sauce combined with shredded lamb. So tempting. -Spicy and lip-smacking Chicken Fried Rice and Prawn haka Noodles. -Fiery and Delicious Green Chilli Chicken
Relish The Bold Savoury From China's Heartland At Haka Xpress
