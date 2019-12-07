Be it a small gathering or celebrating dinky occasions, one must know the following places where they can hit up while on a budget or at month’s end.
Dining On A Budget? Check Out The Following Best Budget Restaurants in the City
The Grub Club
Popular, cozy and reasonable are just a few words that best describe The Grub Club. They dish up a variety of cuisines like Chinese, Italian, Thai, and Mexican. They are able to built-up a strong loyal clientele whose popularity is gauged by its outlets in different parts of the city such as Golpark and Central Avenue. They believe in serving quality food at affordable prices which have led to an ever-growing list of satisfied customers.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Enamiah Restaurant And Caterer
Great food and a great ambiance that too without burning a hole in the pockets! How does it sound? Well, at Enamiah you can get it all. They are known for serving delectable Mughlai and North Indian cuisines at an affordable price. It’s just the ideal place for fine dining when you are on a budget.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Bedouin
Having great food without denting your pockets is not just a whim anymore. The food is very easy on pockets here at Bedouin and it is their thalis and biryani which are most sought after. A host of North Indian, Bengali, Mughlai, and Chinese dishes are on the menu but what sells the most are Mughlai and Chinese delicacies.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Royal Jade
Well if you fancy a Chinese take-out or have a dine-in experience, Royal Jade offers both that too at an affordable rate. If you wanna celebrate any occasion with your family or colleagues or just have a fine dining experience, Royal Jade will cater your need without being heavy on pockets. Its one of the best restaurant in town serving authentic Chinese cuisines.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Bachan's Dhaba
The name is enough to make you drool about their savory North Indian and Chinese delights. Known as one of the most budget-friendly restaurants in town, Bachan’s Dhaba has opened their second outlet at Santoshpur. Serving since 1927, this restaurant offers both A/c and non-A/c seating.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Hanglaatherium
It's one of the most sought-after names for serving great food without burning a hole in the pockets. Their ‘Biryani and Chaap’ combos are really popular that has a subtle flavor and an outstanding quality. With minimal décor and a handful of sitting capacity, this restaurant serves the most appetizing Indian cuisines at an affordable price. Try out their “Mutton Hanglaabari” with “Tandoori Laccha.”
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Lazeez
Known for serving authentic Mughlai and North Indian cuisines, Lazeez is an all-day dining restaurant with simple elegant décor. Their luscious kebabs will definitely take you on cloud 9 and the best part? You need not worry about the restaurant bills. Their special ‘Chicken Cheese Kebab’ along with ‘Mutton Keema’ will satiate your tastebuds and give you an explosion of flavors.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
