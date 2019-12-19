This Shop In Golpark Stocks Funky Tees & Dresses All The Way From Bangkok

Tucked away on the lane in Golpark that houses scores of saree shops, Ritzy is like a breath of fresh air when it comes to catering to your western fashion needs. A quick peek into the store reminded us of the roadside stores in Bangkok - replete with boho dresses, shirts, shoes and many more.

The best part: Most of their collection have been actually sourced from Bangkok. From crop tops, striped tees, shirts, skirts, shimmery tops to ones with rolled-up sleeves, pair these with your jeans or shorts and you're good to go.

If you love hoarding flowy dresses, then you must drop in at this store. They have two rows filled with dresses of all sizes, shapes and designs. From on-trend LBDs, bodycon to asymmetrical and maxi dresses, there's plenty of options to suit your body type and mood. We also came across block-printed jumpsuits, interspersed with floral motifs and perfect for those mushy beach holidays. They also stock tunics and shrugs to add some extra oomph to your wardrobe.

Clothes may rise and fall with a swing of season but bags will remain a constant in most women's lives. From stocking first copies of ace brands like Prada and Dolce and Gabanna to a host of sassy slings, totes and clutches, these bags are super trendy, long-lasting and won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Prices start at INR 700 and go up to around INR 3,000.