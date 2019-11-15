Get A Glimpse Of Jaipur Royalty At This New Palace-Themed Restaurant In Ballygunge

Located near Quest Mall, Riyasat-E-Hind is like a dhaba but with a modern, or shall we say, a royal twist. This palace-themed restaurant is divided into three sections and done up beautifully with bright lights and chandeliers, beige and blue walls adorned with artefacts, paintings and photographs from the royal era. The Rajasthani-Mughal wall art is sure to catch your attention as soon as you enter the restaurant.



This reasonably-priced place serves North Indian, Mughlai and Chinese cuisines as well as Thai curries. Go for the Crispy Spinach with Chicken, which is basically spinach mixed with sesame seeds and garlic that's first fried and then carefully cooked with battered chicken to ensure that the spinach is crispy and the chicken soft and juicy. And it sure delivers - it's heavenly! Vegetarians must try the Cheesy Jacket Potato served with Mint Chutney - it's melt-in-your-mouth soft and super cheesy.

If you can't get enough of biryani, then without a second thought, opt for their Mutton Biryani that's prepared in Mughlai-style with some secret masalas to add flavour to the dish. Vegetarians must try the Sabzi Gulistan that's made with a lot of veggies like potatoes, carrots, beans, cauliflower, green peas and paneer in a thick gravy. Pair it up with a Butter Naan or a Lachcha Paratha and you're all set for a heavenly gastronomical journey. They also have a lot of Chinese dishes (Chilli Basil Mushroom, Prawn Mamasan Curry with Rice and Chill garlic Noodles are highly recommended) that you can try.

A meal's never complete without dessert and Riyasat-E-Hind has just the right option on offer - Gulab Jamun with Rabri! So, why wait? Drop in today!