Drop By This Modern Dhaba For Their Scrumptious North Indian Delights!

Riyasat-e-Hind is a huge dine-in a restaurant opened their door some days ago near Quest Mall. The decor is simple but with a hint of Riyasati style in every corner. May it be the floor or may it be the lamps. Near 70 seating arrangements are there. So, you need not worry about getting the seats. Service is flawless. Staffs are very friendly. Coming to the food. As they are calling themselves a "Modern Dhaba". They completely justified that with the ambience and service. But they amplified it with the taste and presentation of the dishes. Food is excellent here. Recommend dishes are. 1. "Reshmi Kebab" 2. "Chicken Shola Kebab" 3. "Crispy Spinach with Chicken" 4. "American Salt and Pepper Corn" 5. "Dilli Butter Chicken" 6. "Dal Makhani & Butter Naan" 7. "Chicken Biryani". Pocket Pinch for 2: 1000/- They have vault parking available. So, don't worry and try this place out.