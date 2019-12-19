Stop Humming And Head To This Store To Address All Your Musical Dreams

Thinking of forming your own band but still can't figure out where you get hold of the musical instruments? We recommend dropping by Roland Pro Music in Tollygunge to address all your musical needs.



Roland Pro Music is possibly one of the most iconic and oldest music stores in the city. It can be aptly called a musician’s paradise with its diverse collection of musical instruments including keyboards and synthesizers, guitars (acoustic or electric), electronic percussion kits, digital recording equipment, amplifiers and audio processing devices.

If you have been saving money to buy that high-end guitar, you know where to come. They stock musical instruments of celebrated manufacturers and brands like Fender, Alhambra, Ibanez, Cort, Hofner, Takamine, Taylor, Walden, CF Martin, BC Rich, Dean, ESP, Godin, Greg Bennett, Zildjian, Line 6 and many more.

While guitars start from INR 3500, sythesizers, violins and other instruments are priced between INR 3,500 and INR 6,500. Why wait? Start humming and jamming now.