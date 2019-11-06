Glimmering city lights, breezy terraces, panoramic views and a variety of cuisines, the art of rooftop dining in Kolkata continues to climb greater heights. So, gather your squad, jump on the bandwagon and prepare to be mesmerised by the experience these popular rooftop restaurants have to offer.
Eye-Popping Views To Amazing Food: Check Out Our List Of Popular Rooftop Hangouts In The City
Smoke Shack
Sip on your cocktail while you lounge by the pool under the open skies at Radisson’s Smoke Shack. It's easy to not feel time slip by while you enjoy your drink here. Their rooftop seating area is perfect for a date night or a wine & dine party. We absolutely love the elaborately-lit bar area.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Blue & Beyond
The view of the city skyline from here is stunning. You get a bird’s eye view of New Market and can see as far as the Victoria Memorial. With super comfortable seating and a vibe that makes you never want to leave, this place is sure to make you lose track of time. Treat your tastebuds to the kebab platter and terayaki chicken served here and leave the rest to the candle-lit ambiance.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Ozora
The top floor of Acropolis Mall is home to Ozora, a rooftop fine-dining restaurant and lounge. So breezy that you won’t even miss the air-conditioning. With its sky-high location, needless to say, the view is breathtaking. Sit with your date, sip on their special cocktails and watch the sun set into the city skyline. We love their special fruit hookahs. Oh and don’t miss the Moroccan Chicken on the menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Zucca Lounge
The white billowing curtains and an all-white decor looks so pinterest-ty. Sit in a cabanna and get a great view of the greenery and open skies. The fairy lights hung across the roof make for a dreamy setting in the evening. Ideal place to catch up with your squad over interesting cocktails and finger food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
What’s Up Cafe
Perfect spot for adda with your gang. Sit back and indulge in pizzas & pina coladas while having conversations that could easily go on for hours given how comfy the seats are! They have some great music playing too if you wish to ditch the claustrophobic night clubs.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Level Seven
A double deck pub-cum-casual dining restaurant, Level Seven serves up global cuisine in their modern chic space. Perched on the 7th floor and spread over two levels, the all side open penthouse is where the fun begins. The giant windows and outdoor space overlook the Maa flyover so you can sip on potent, fizzy cocktails while watching the city drive by. Ever wondered if you could take a bite of a flaming chicken tikka or a pizza engulfed in flames? Well, at Level 7 you can.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Salt House
An open courtyard space, incredible view, minimal decor, sophisticated European food and voila! You have The Salt House, Kolkata’s finest rooftop dining space. The most loved (Insta-worthy) spot here is a wall dedicated entirely to plants in earthen pots giving the outdoor space an open vibe. If you like your share of Italian, the burnt butter gnocchi is a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Wise Owl Steakhouse
The laid-back terrace at Wise Owl probably wins the prize for the nicest rooftop terrace in the city. The long, L-shaped alfresco space is peppered with bright and striking owl-themed wall art and posters. It’s a perfect place for breakfast, or to let the afternoon and evening slip by just munching on gigantic burgers and juicy steaks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Capella - AltAir
Located on the 20th floor of AltAir Boutique Hotel, Capella calls itself a restobar-kitchen-brewery-sky bar. With stunning city views, bite-size gourmet plated delights, in-house DJ, live gigs, a full bar and sumptuous cocktail snack options, this place is sure to appeal to your senses. They have hookah too if you like.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
