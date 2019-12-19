Roxx Home is a known name when it comes to crockery and tableware, which looks posh but is super affordable.
This Store Has Glass-Crockery And Tableware That Won't Cost You A Bomb
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Located on the turning point of Sarat Bose Road, Roxx Home is a tiny store with a glass display of crockery and pots-pans that is sure to attract any home-maker. Walk-in and you will find basic but pretty dinnerware, vibrant tumblers with intricate detailing, appealing tray tables along with other kitchen essentials.
From air-tight mason jars to fine wine glass sets, most of the merchandise is perfect to amp up your dinning table (or just deck up your racks). A millennial-friendly dispenser glass jar, which also comes with a tap for beer or cereal, can upgrade your whole kitchen counter. We also loved their German silver cutlery set.
What Could Be Better
The merchandise was arranged in a haphazard manner, which was tad disappointing.
Pro-Tip
They are currently offering a discount up to 50%. We got our hands on a set of 3D coloured glasses (set of six) at just INR 190.
