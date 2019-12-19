This Store Has Glass-Crockery And Tableware That Won't Cost You A Bomb

Kitchen Supplies

Roxx Home

Bhowanipur, Kolkata

227/2, AJC Bose Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Roxx Home is a known name when it comes to crockery and tableware, which looks posh but is super affordable. 

What Makes It Awesome

Located on the turning point of Sarat Bose Road, Roxx Home is a tiny store with a glass display of crockery and pots-pans that is sure to attract any home-maker. Walk-in and you will find basic but pretty dinnerware, vibrant tumblers with intricate detailing, appealing tray tables along with other kitchen essentials. 

From air-tight mason jars to fine wine glass sets, most of the merchandise is perfect to amp up your dinning table (or just deck up your racks). A millennial-friendly dispenser glass jar, which also comes with a tap for beer or cereal, can upgrade your whole kitchen counter. We also loved their German silver cutlery set. 

What Could Be Better

The merchandise was arranged in a haphazard manner, which was tad disappointing. 

Pro-Tip

They are currently offering a discount up to 50%. We got our hands on a set of 3D coloured glasses (set of six) at just INR 190.

