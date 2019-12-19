Bye-Bye Cheat Days, This Gym Is Giving A Flat 40% Discount

Gyms

Rush Fitness

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.1

Raikva Building, 5th Floor, Opp. Salt Lake Stadium, Salt Lake, Kolkata

5 Outlets
View 5 Other Outlets

What's Happening

New Year, New You - is that your resolution this year? But your pocket doesn't seem to agree? Well, Rush Fitness understands and has brought on the table an offer that you just cannot miss out on. 

They are celebrating their 5th birthday and the return gift is a delight - a 40% discount through all their branches! Getting fitter just get cheaper. So throw away your excuses to not work out. Rush, other than being a super cool gym, offers a number of other facilities like Zumba, yoga, CrossFit and functional core classes. 

With branches across the city (Alipore, Salt Lake, Southern Avenue and Camac Street), Rush Fitness is legit rushing its way into out to-do new year lists.

How's The Venue

The offer is on across all their outlets in the city - Alipore, Southern Avenue, Camac Street, Salt Lake. 

Price Includes

The annual membership post discount is priced at around INR 26,900.  

Make A Note

The offer is only available for limited spots, so hurry up and book yourself a year of getting fit, ASAP. 

Other Outlets

Rush Fitness

Gariahat, Kolkata

Spencer's Building, 5th Floor, 145, Rash Behari Avenue, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Rush Fitness

Kolkata, West Bengal
4.1

3-A, 5th Floor, Rammohan Mullick, Garden Lane, Raikva, Beleghata, Kolkata

Rush Fitness

Kolkata, West Bengal
4.0

22, 6th Floor, Block C, Camac Street, Kolkata

Rush Fitness

Kolkata, West Bengal
4.1

144, Remount Road, Mominpore, Kolkata

Rush Fitness

Kalighat, Kolkata
4.0

Thaper House, 1st Floor, 163, SP Mukherjee Road, Kalighat, Kolkata

