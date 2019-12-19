From Apparel to Fabric, This 4-floor Departmental Store Is Your Answer To Everything Indian

Saha textile is situated in the prime location of Hindusthan Park. Each floor is dedicated to a different section in order to clearly categorise what is on the plate. The ground floor is dedicated to cotton material, the 1st floor is for handloom and tant, 2nd floor is dedicated to silk materials and the top floor is for bed sheets, towels and different types of raw material fabric. If that’s not all, treat yourselves with their jewellery range including bridal, costume, fashion, imititation and junk jewellery. The price of jewellery starts from as low as INR 750.

Men will surely have a good time because they offer short kurtas and shirts starting from as low as INR 450 and going up to no more than INR 1100, of various materials including desh handloom, rayon cotton, linen, jacquard and ghicha among others. Shop from their range of cotton linen, handloom pure cotton and bhagalpuri silk panjabis starting from – take a guess? INR 499!

Now this is what you call a saree haven. If cotton is your go-to choice, shop from chanderi, mangalgiri, tant, cotton bomkai, kalakshetra, chikan and kantha stitch, among others. From the silk range, you can choose from arni, baluchuri, bhagalpuri, dupion, kalamkari, kanchipuram, katan, matka, muga silk, and this list goes on! The sarees start from as low as INR 650. But they have something exclusive called the matka banarasi which you can grab for INR 6850.

If you are looking for raw material fabric, head to the top floor where you will get a mammoth hive of cloth. Swim in this pool of fabric which offers materials such as pure silk, katan silk, ghicha, kalamkari, modern silk etc., beginning from INR 120 per metre.