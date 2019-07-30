This Tiny Stall In Gariahat Has Santiniketan Leather Bags For A Steal

It's a tiny stall, but you won't miss it even if the rushing crowd drowns you. The standout embossed leather bags will definitely snatch your attention that line every inch of this stall. Standing just opposite Bata on Gariahat, you'll come across this stall when heading towards Gariahat crossing from Triangular Park.

It was not a Feng Shui calling cat that beckoned us, but rather the curious looking three cats on a colourful leather tote called out to us. Tiny, but fully stocked, here at this stall we found bags of various sizes, shapes and uses. From smart nifty slings to functional totes, small purses, bowler and baguette bags, you'll be legit spoilt for choices here. All colourful and embossed with different designs, you can pair these with any look, ethnic or casual. For something funky pick one of those totes or satchels with animal motifs. We found bags with traditional designs, batik print and florals to complement a classy look.

Best of all, they are available for a steal here. Prices start at as low as INR 120 here for the small pouches; and can go up to INR 800 for bigger bags.