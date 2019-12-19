Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!

Calcutta Canteen: A new venture of Speciality Restaurants Limited launched at South City Mall, Food Court. The eatery offers a diverse range of lip-smacking Calcutta's favourites street food starting from fast food to desserts, beverages, rolls that marks the trademark and blissful combo meals - Veg and Non-Veg for lunch and dinner that definitely touches the soul. In frame - -Adorable Kolkata Fish Fry -Rui Macher Jhal that always adds charm to Bong lunch -Finger Licking Kasha Mangsho -Misti Kaju Polao that graces every Bong's occasion -Laal Murgi: The gravy is just irresistible. The spicy rich gravy offers a lovely colour. -Saffron Rice Pudding: Tastes wonderful with its amazing fragrance.