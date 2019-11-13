Savour The Taste Of Royalty At The Newly Opened Grand Market Pavillion!

Fine Dining

Grand Market Pavilion - ITC Royal Bengal

Tangra, Kolkata
ITC Royal Bengal, Maa Flyover, Tangra, Kolkata

Grand Market Pavilion: Feel, like a royal that promises an exceptional experience with the gloriously indulgent global spread starting from Japanese fare, Mediterranean, Asian to lavish seafood. A royal touch from subtle to rich tones awaits at each junction, that takes you to a trail of luxury in terms of taste and ambience. The spread from the North East Frontier, Japanese, Asian and delicious rundown of the desserts are to die for.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

