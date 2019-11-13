Grand Market Pavilion: Feel, like a royal that promises an exceptional experience with the gloriously indulgent global spread starting from Japanese fare, Mediterranean, Asian to lavish seafood. A royal touch from subtle to rich tones awaits at each junction, that takes you to a trail of luxury in terms of taste and ambience. The spread from the North East Frontier, Japanese, Asian and delicious rundown of the desserts are to die for.
Savour The Taste Of Royalty At The Newly Opened Grand Market Pavillion!
Fine Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Grand Market Pavilion - ITC Royal Bengal
Fine Dining
Comments (0)