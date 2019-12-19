Score Cool Kantha Stoles & Gorgeous Gadwal Sarees At This South Kolkata Store

In the sleepy residential lane of Lake Terrace Road, the eye-popping blue colour of this little store will call out to you like a charming song. And then there are the neat kantha work stoles and sarees in the shop window that will entice you to step inside Nilambori. A tiny garage flipped into a pretty little store, we were mighty impressed by Nilambori's amazing collection of Kantha work sarees, stoked and chador. Meticulously neat, the reversible silk stoles and chadors in bright colours are a steal here for just INR 900! The heavily worked Kantha silk sarees start at INR 6,000 though. There bestseller, as owner Nabanita says, are there Gadwal sarees. You'll find silk, cotton and sico (silk + cotton mix) Gadwal sarees in a variety of colours, design and ranges in store. Bright purple to olive green, beige and red - these are perfect pics for the upcoming wedding season both as gifts and as personal wears. We also found some pretty awesome local jamdani dhakai sarees. Light and utterly soft, these look for for day wear and a subtle look. They also have a good variety of Bengal textiles like tant and Kerala and Kanchi cotton sarees. Priced really affordably, the sarees start as low as INR 800 here. And best of all, for every saree above INR 2,500, Nilambori offers free fall and pekoe services!