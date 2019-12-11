Check Out Mugs & Shots New Seafood Menu Asap!

Mugs And Shots 2.0 just opposite to Inox, City Center introduced some lip-smacking, mouth-watering, finger-licking Seafood Dishes on their menu. The ambience is superb as you all aware of it. Omg! You didn't visit them yet. Oh! Okay, you don't take hookah? Okay Okay no issues. Apart from their Cabanas and Jacuzzi section, they have plenty of dining space available. And yes except the Volcano Pizza. They are serving some extremely good food too. Their Liquor Licence is on the way. And I'm sure they are going to give us all plenty of goosebumps. As they are master of using alcohol in their food and beverages. Oops in hookhas as well. Coming to the Seafood menu. I will elaborate a bit. Thai Roasted Lobster with Tri-Colour Rice ( Purple Cabbage Rice, Schzewan Rice And Pesto Rice): We can assure you they are serving some good quality Lobster. The size is huge. And it was cooked to perfection. And the Rice perfectly complimenting the flavours of the gravy. Chilly Skewer Squid: Awesome Taste. Again perfectly cooked. It was not that chewy and you can feel the freshness of it. And the sauce enhanced the taste with its heat of spice. Smoked Salmon with Spinach Cheese Gravy: Aha! What to say about this dish. Tasted some great quality salmon after a long time. Last time we had this quality in Hyatt. The Chef just does justice to the quality of the fish. The simmering was perfect. Keeping the juiciness and flavours of the fish intact and the concept of using Spinach Cheese Gravy with it. Is just bang on? It's a must-try a dish from here. Thai Style Octopus: a Very good dish for all the Thai food lovers. Seafood Stew: Here comes another hit dish of the menu. If you are a Stew or Soup lover. Then this dish will blow you out. It's just perfect for winters. The Tangy & Spicy Zing of the stew along with the Proteins is the show stopper of the day. Charcoal Mojito: Don't forget to have this Mocktail from here. It's just unique and refreshing. Btw, they also use to serve Blue Dragon Energy Drink. We are mentioning this because. It's one of our favourites. Service here is quite fast. Staffs are pretty welcoming and helpful. Pocket Pinch for Two: 1500/- (approx).