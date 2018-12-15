We Found A Secret Galli Where You Can Score New And Vintage Cameras At A Steal

Central Kolkata is famous for its many market hubs – there are entire lanes devoted to only one product like bicycles, scientific instruments, clothes, flowers. You name it, they have it. Metro Gali is another name you can add to your list. A narrow lane bustling with shops, this is the place all camera aficionados head to for secondhand film and DSLR cameras in working conditions, and to get the latest digital models at discounted rates.

You can also find camera equipment like lights, tripods, batteries, bags, microphones, memory cards, and even lenses of all kinds, standard or professional. Whether you’re just starting out or have been in the photography business for years, you can find all your need right here. And if you don’t find anything in stock, don’t fret! – you can always place an order with them.

The lane is also known for skillful camera repairs – walk in for any kind of damage your camera has suffered and watch these pros work their magic.